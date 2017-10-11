New Mills pub becomes a ‘community asset’

Robinson’s Brewery may have called time on a New Mills pub, but customers are fighting back and have successfully turned it into an asset of community value.

The Masons Arms opened its doors on New Mills’ High Street 213 years ago. Despite a lengthy campaign to keep it open and a petition attracting 1,000 signatures, the last pint was served in late August.

Mark Cobley, from the Friends of the Masons Arms, said: “We are not giving up on our pub and have submitted an application and been successful in making the pub an asset of community value, which means it will be run by the community for the community.

“We are delighted with the support we have received so far - we even have High Peak MP Ruth George on board which is great.

“Robinsons has shut four pubs in New Mills and we have taken a stand now because it can’t keep happening, as the community is losing its heart.”

The building is currently up for sale and there is already an interested party who wants to take it over and run it as a community asset.

The Friends group had its application approved by High Peak Borough Council yesterday lunchtime (Wednesday). A period of fundraising will now be required to cover the cost of the sale of the building.

Robinsons Brewery did not respond to requests for a comment.