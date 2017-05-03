New Mills police urge motorists and cyclists to respect each other

Officers from the New Mills and Hayfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are issuing a further reminder to both motorists and cyclists to be considerate to each other when using the road.

An initial appeal was put out in April following complaints from residents in the Thornsett Lane and Swallowhouse Lane in Hayfield about cyclists riding at speed and in large groups, making it more difficult to for drivers to pass safely.

The team has since been contacted by a number of cyclists with concerns about motorists taking care on the road and driving safely.

PCSO Lee Baker, of the New Mills and Hayfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I would urge all road users to be safe and considerate to others, especially those who may be more vulnerable.

"For drivers this means giving cyclists room and space, as much as you would another car.

"Be extra careful of cyclists when approaching junctions and leave room for them at traffic lights.

"We'd also ask motorists to check to see if there is anything coming before turning left or right and before opening doors.

"Please also be aware of the legal speed limit of the road and don't exceed it.

"Cyclists should make sure they wear visible and protective clothing, observe road signs and traffic lights, stay away from parked cars and stay back from HGVs.

"We'd also advise cyclists to use appropriate hand signals, to always pay attention and, if possible, make eye contact with drivers to be sure they've seen you."

PCSO Baker added: "One of the most important messages for all road users is to be understanding and patient with others.

"Whether you choose to ride, drive or walk, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the roads safely this summer."

Both drivers and cyclists are encouraged to check out advice and information on sharing the road safely, which was created by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, at www.rospa.com