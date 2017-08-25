New Mills headteacher’s pride at GCSE performance

Amid a backdrop of new exams and higher expectations, pupils at New Mills School have excelled with significant GCSE success.

In the first year of harder English and maths GCSEs, 81 per cent of students gained a grade 9-4 and above in English - the equivalent of grade C or above - while 79 per cent of students in maths gained a 4-9 grade.

New Mills' highest-attaining GCSE student, Jo Johnson, with her mum.

Headteacher Debbie McGloin said: “This is such an important success. These core subjects are vital in opening doors for young people throughout their lives and to make sure they leave our school with good grades is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of staff who have worked so hard to get to grips with the new assessments in a short timeframe. I could not be more proud of our students and staff.”

Among the top achievers was Jo Johnson with two Grade 9s, seven A*s, one A and one Grade 7, while Rachel Pindar achieved two Grade 9s, one Grade 8, six A*s and one A, and Oliver Wyatt secured three Grade 9s, five A*s and three A grades.

They were in good company, with Thomas Fitzgibbon, Kiera Goodwin and Bryony Moore gaining three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, 13 A*s, six As, one Grade 7 and the equivalent of four Bs between them.

Emma Marcroft outstripped her central predictions in almost every subject, with seven out of nine grades being above expectations.

Emma Marcroft celebrates with Specialist English TA Sarah Cohen and Specialist Maths TA Waheeda Vora.

The new Grade 9 in English and maths is reserved for the highest attaining students. The number of New Mills students with the top grade in English was double what was achieved nationally, while in maths the figure was four per cent compared to the country-wide figure of 3.5 per cent.

The school also recorded success in practical and vocational subjects, with 100 per cent of catering and construction students gaining A-C grades.

Mrs McGloin added: “New Mills is a school that continues to improve. Last year 53 per cent of our students achieved a C grade and above in English and maths and a positive progress 8 score which shows the impact we have on the young people we educate. This year almost 72 per cent of our students have succeeded in this way.

“An increase of almost 20 per cent in this key indicator shows how much this school has changed. This journey of improvement has been recognised by government and the school will feature in the latest Parliamentary Review which will be published in the autumn.”