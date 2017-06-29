New Mills construction worker Sam Chaloner to enter Big Brother house tonight

A ‘loveable’ New Mills man will go into the Big Brother house tonight.

Sam Chaloner, 24, of Marsh Lane, initially missed out on a place in the house after being pipped at the final hurdle for a slot on the latest series of the reality television show.

The construction worker went head-to-head against fellow contestants Savannah O’Reilly and Isabelle Warburton in a blind date-style game but lost out to the pair.

However, the show has this morning announced he will go into the house tonight.

Speaking earlier this week, his dad Tony, 51, said: “He has a great, loveable personality.

“He gets noticed wherever he goes. He gets a lot of girls come up to him for photos.

“He is really down to earth. He does not think that he is better than anybody else.

“We are a grounded family and we are proud of his achievements.”

The cheeky personality is no stranger to being in the limelight, having previously featured on TV shows Coach Trip, Meet the Parents and Ibiza Weekender.

“I have got a little bit used to him being on TV now,” Tony said.

“We feel nervous watching him but we are all rooting for him.”

But Sam has more to him than just good looks and charm, he also works in construction and returned to the daily grind just days after first leaving the show.

Sam said: “I am just enjoying life and having a bit of fun while I can - life is too short to take it serious.”

The show will air tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm.