New Mills benefit gig in aid of Syrian refugees

A benefit concert to raise funds to help Syrian refugees is to take place in New Mills.

The fundraising evening featuring music from three live bands will be held at New Mills Town Hall on Saturday February 18, from 7.30pm.

Manchester-based Baked A La Ska will be headlining, with support from Lazlo Baby and Galaxy Monsters.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “All profits are going to the Hummingbird High Peak Helping Refugee Project in Buxton who do a fantastic job acting as a hub in the High Peak for collecting and distributing clothing and medical equipment to refugee groups, raising awareness and supporting groups that are helping refugees in Europe and Turkey.

“We would also like to make a donation to Médecins Sans Frontières who have been providing much-needed rescue boats in Greece and Italy, and medical assistance in Syria.”

There will be traditional Syrian music and a lavish four-course banquet of traditional Syrian food which will be vegetarian and vegan, plus a bar, raffle, silent auction and caricaturist.

Tickets, priced £15 and £13 in advance or £17 on the night, can be purchased from Priscilla’s (Hallmark Card’s in New Mills), at the Hummingbird charity shop in Buxton from January 16, or online at https://billetto.co.uk/en/events/refugee-benefit-gig.