New-look play area unveiled after £23,000 revamp

Thousands of pounds have been spent on improving the safety of a popular children’s play area in Harpur Hill.
High Peak Borough Council worked with Harpur Hill Residents’ Association on the £23,500 project, which was funded by developer contributions.
Improvements to the Burlow Road site have included the installation of new fencing and the removal of trip hazards to create a flat level surface.
The project has also seen the installation of a new set of swings and new benches and litter bins.
John Haken, High Peak Borough Council’s Executive Councillor for Operational Services, said: “This is a popular play area next to a busy road so these improvements will make a real difference to all those who use these facilities.
“I was pleased to see children enjoying the play area when I visited – it’s lovely to know that they, and their families, can do so with confidence that we’re putting their safety first.”