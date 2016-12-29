New-look play area unveiled after £23,000 revamp

Thousands of pounds have been spent on improving the safety of a popular children’s play area in Harpur Hill.

High Peak Borough Council worked with Harpur Hill Residents’ Association on the £23,500 project, which was funded by developer contributions.

Councillor Haken joined local youngsters at the site.

Improvements to the Burlow Road site have included the installation of new fencing and the removal of trip hazards to create a flat level surface.

The project has also seen the installation of a new set of swings and new benches and litter bins.

John Haken, High Peak Borough Council’s Executive Councillor for Operational Services, said: “This is a popular play area next to a busy road so these improvements will make a real difference to all those who use these facilities.

“I was pleased to see children enjoying the play area when I visited – it’s lovely to know that they, and their families, can do so with confidence that we’re putting their safety first.”