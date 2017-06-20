New High Peak MP distances herself from derogatory tweets

Newly-elected High Peak Labour MP Ruth George has distanced herself from a Twitter account she was seemingly linked to which appeared to compare the home secretary to Hitler.

When questioned by the BBC on the tweets, which ranged from July 2015 to October 2016, her response was ‘they’ve got the wrong person’.

The tweets from the now deleted account of @RuthForHighPeak

The tweets came from the now deleted account @RuthForHighPeak, however her own personal account profile states she tweets for both.

The old tweets stated things such as ‘is Theresa May actually a bloke?’ and called Amber Rudd ‘Mein Fuhrer’.

A spokesperson for Ruth told the BBC: “A very passionate campaigner set up an account, but it’s not Ruth’s account.”