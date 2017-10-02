New community venue is launched at Buxton Rugby Club

A new community venue has been opened at Buxton Rugby Club celebrating the history of quarry workers past, present and future.

The Limeburners Room was officially opened by 11-year-old club player Alfie Weston, accompanied by Tarmac’s lime and powders director, Viv Russell and Jack Berridge and Richard Bradbury from the Derbyshire branch of the Institute of Quarrying.

With its conference equipment and flexibility of lay out, the room should encourage more groups to see the rugby club as not just a place to go to watch sport, but a cross-community venue.

The room has been sponsored by Tarmac whose director Viv Russell said: ““Quarrying has played a major role in this area for hundreds of years. Since Buxton Rugby Club was established ninety years ago, many of its players have worked in the quarries – in fact twenty to thirty years ago, around 80 percent of the players were quarrymen.

“Tarmac is proactive in playing a role in the communities around Tunstead and we have always been keen to find ways to celebrate the contribution quarry workers have made over the years.

“Many of our current employees play at Buxton Rugby Club or have family links going back generations so we were delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor the Limeburners Room.”

The Limeburners Room will be used by the Derbyshire branch of the Institute of Quarrying, which celebrates its centenary this year.