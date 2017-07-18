New chemo service treating patients in High Peak

A new chemotherapy service is coming to New Mills so patients do not have to travel to The Christie in Manchester to receive treatment.

Based at Arden House Medical Practice, Christie nursing staff will be treating up to 12 patients a day, every Thursday, in a new four-chair chemotherapy suite.

A new blood testing service for Christie patients will also be available from the practice every Tuesday morning.

First patient Anita Atkinson, 78 from High Lane, who is being treated for breast cancer, said: “This new chemotherapy service in New Mills has made an enormous difference to me. Previously I had to travel a long distance for treatment at The Christie’s main site in Withington which can be tiring and take hours out of your day.

“I’ve now got more time to spend visiting my sons and my grandchildren.

“Christie staff are outstanding from the consultants to the tea lady and the car park attendants, so having Christie nurses providing treatment closer to where I live, is reassuring and a huge benefit.”

Previously, some patients from New Mills and the High Peak area could access chemotherapy by travelling to the outreach service at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport or via the outreach service in Tameside however, if unable to attend these clinics they would need to make a more gruelling round trip of up to three-hours to the main Christie site in South Manchester.

Victoria Burns, outreach chemotherapy manager at The Christie, said: “This new service in New Mills takes us another step forward with our chemotherapy outreach programme following successes of our other clinic’s in the community, the mobile chemotherapy unit and the launch of our Christie at Home service.”