New challenge for High Peak youngsters

A new Scout group is offering adventurous youngsters in the High Peak the chance to challenge themselves.

The 14th Buxton Scout Group started earlier this month, with new leaders Tom and Oliver, and meets every Monday evening in Burbage.

Places are currently available for girls and boys aged ten and half to 14 years old.

There are also opportunities for adults wishing to volunteer with the Scouts throughout the High Peak.

Anyone interested in volunteering with , or joining the Scouts should email HighPeakScoutingMedia@outlook.com or visit the Facebook page @14thBuxtonScouts.