New Buxton cinema will open this year

The silver screen is set to make a much-welcome return to Buxton when a new cinema will be up and running by December.

Thanks to the backing of the High Peak Theatre Trust the Pavilion Arts Centre will become a 350-cinema showing the latest blockbusters.

Helen Naylor press and content officer for Buxton Opera House, which owns the building, said: “Everyone here is really excited.

“I can’t believe there hasn’t been a cinema in the town for decades and it this a brilliant development for the town.”

In recent months the arts centre has undergone a tech transformation with a new screen, sound system and projector being installed and the screen will fill the proscenium arch.

Helen said: “This is a big step for us one which has been months and months of planning and for now we will be keeping the seats because it is only the start of out journey one which we will be building and developing on.” The staff are working with the Independent Cinema office to organise a programming schedule for audiences and the cinema will open its doors in December.

Helen said: “We don’t know what the first screening is going to be yet but we want to start with a bang.

“It will be so nice for the people of the High Peak to go to the cinema and not have to trek to Chesterfield, Macclesfield or Manchester.”

The cinema will stop during the Buxton International Festival and Buxton Film will continue to show art house films.