New branding to show pride of Peak District

Businesses who are ‘Inspired by the Peak District’ are being invited to widen the appeal of their products and services by becoming ambassadors for the area.

Kate Kearns, the new Inspired by the Peak Project Officer, is encouraging as many local enterprises as possible to join a growing band of colleagues linking up with the Peak District’s iconic brand to boost their profile and competitiveness.

She said: “More than 400 businesses have already signed up to our brand values and are using the distinctive, nationally-recognised logo, and we’d love to hear from many more keen to take advantage of this free opportunity.”

Kate, who has joined official tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, is working closely with colleagues at Business Peak District, Derbyshire Dales District Council, High Peak Borough Council and the Peak District National Park Authority to stimulate wider use of the branding.

Inspired by the Peak District is part of a £1.49 million support programme funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to boost business quality, profitability and performance over the next three years.

Business Peak District Chairman Jim Harrison, owner of Bakewell’s multi award-winning Thornbridge Brewery, said: “By working together and signing up to brand values of quality and excellence in a beautiful environment, we can build on the strong, recognisable brand that celebrates this unique place, as well as helping local businesses strengthen their own products and services.

Anyone wanting to use the Inspired by the Peak District branding should contact kate.kearns@marketingpdd.com.