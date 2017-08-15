New attractions at Hope Show

New attractions will greet visitors to Hope Show this August bank holiday Monday.

Heavy horses have been a favourite at Hope Show for decades but this year the main ring will host a demonstration by Westfield Working Horses. Teams of horses will pull old fashioned implements which would have been commonplace on farms until horses were replaced by tractors in the middle of the last century.

Ginny Priestley, who is show president and secretary said: ““Agriculture forms the cornerstone of Hope Show so I am delighted to welcome Westfield Working Horses. Two teams of heavy horses will take us back in time and show how tasks, now completed by tractors and highly technical machinery, were once done by horses, people and simple implements.”

The Red Barrows will also bring their hilarious display to the main ring. From Bonsall, the Red Barrows show how a wheelbarrow and a good sense of humour is all that is needed to bring the spectacle of the Red Arrows airborne display team to Hope Show.

What started off as a guest appearance at their local carnival, the Red Barrows are now travelling to shows and events across the Peak District and further afield to raise a laugh and bring some extra colour to show days.

“We can’t wait to see the Red Barrows in action. This team has built up a following at local shows and we are looking forward to what will be a very funny routine. We know it will be a hit with all the family and they take to our stage in the afternoon after our popular Heavy Horse parade,” says Ginny, who is only the second female president in the history of Hope Show.

As always, the Pennine Foxhounds will grace the main ring in the afternoon and children will get the chance to meet the hounds.

The Young Farmers will be entertaining the audience with their ‘Tractor Pull’ where groups of Young Farmers (and some older ones!) will pit their strengths against tractors to see who wins the battle of the brawn.

The show committee has invested thousands of pounds to improve the parking and existing trackways to prevent any traffic delays onto the showground.

Come rain or shine, this year’s Hope Show on Monday 28th August 2017 will be a day to remember.