New artisan market launches in historic Buxton venue

A new market experience is taking shoppers underground to bag a bargain.

The Arches at Hogshaw Mill opened its doors on Saturday and artisan traders sold their goods in the unique 18 arches near the viaduct on Fairfield Road.

The Arches artisan market which has just opened in Buxton. Unit holders, Sean Sweeney, right, and Bethan McGlynn, left, from Verdbris, chat with customers on Bank Holiday Monday.

A spokesman for the new market said: “It was a lovely busy opening weekend and the sun came out too.

“A massive thanks to everyone who made this possible and supported one man’s great idea.

“To everyone who has worked so hard to get The Arches finished and over the line ready for today thanks.”

The newly restored Hogshaw Mill, which was built by the Duke of Devonshire to house corn in the 1800s, has 18 independent shops in the arches, including crafts, designer dog attire, shabby chic and vintage furniture, jewellery and The Body Shop - there is also a tea room on site.

The Arches artisan market which has just opened in Buxton. Laura Dipple-Johnstone in her 'Laura Loves' beauty product unit.

Trading will run every Thursday to Sunday and on bank holidays.

A pitch is £50 for the week stall enquiries are welcome.

For more information contact thearchesbuxton@gmail.com