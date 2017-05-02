National accreditation for Bakewell Golf Club

A golf club has been awarded national accredition for its drive to get more young people into the sport.

Bakewell Golf Club is the third Derbyshire club to be awarded the new national GolfMark accreditation demonstrating its hard work and dedication to both junior and beginners’ golf.

England Golf developed the GolfMark award to identify and acknowledge golf facilities that were junior and beginner friendly.

The GolfMark award also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award - a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country.

