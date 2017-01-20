Narrow sections of Peak District trail to be improved

Work to widen and resurface part of a Peak District trail is due to get underway.

About 1.5 miles of the High Peak Trail between Newhaven Crossing and Minninglow car park is being improved. Work will begin on Monday January 23 with repairs scheduled for completion by February 17.

Use of this section will be restricted at times but will remain passable.

Parts of the trail on that section are just 750mm wide in places, which is not enough to accommodate walkers, cyclists and horse riders at busy times. The improvements will mean the trail is widened to a width of at least three metres.

Emma Stone, who manages the Peak District National Park trails, said: “This is a trail with a variety of users and widening it to a minimum of three metres should make the whole experience much safer and more enjoyable for everyone.’’

The work is part of a rolling programme to improve safety and accessibility on the traffic-free trails in the UK’s first and original National Park.

The High Peak Trail runs for 17 miles from Dowlow, near Buxton, to High Peak Junction at Cromford.