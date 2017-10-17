Nando’s launch new vegan and veggie options

The new autumn menu for Nando’s features new burgers as well as vegan and vegetarian choices.

From today - Tuesday, October 17- there will be new delights to tickle your tastebuds.

The Fino Pitta (Nando's)

For vegetarians, two new burgers have been created - Sweet Potato and Butternut and the Supergreen.

A Nando’s spokesman said: “Packed full of the green stuff (from broccoli to kale to edamame beans), our new Supergreen delight comes just in time to combat those winter blues. Eating your greens never tasted so good.

“For veggies, it doesn’t stop there. We’ve also cooked up a Sweet Potato and Butternut option, which comes mixed with red pepper, onion and edamame beans.”

Both burgers come in either a pitta or wrap.

The chicken wrap is also getting a re-vamp and for a limited time only the restaurant will be selling a Fino Pitta.

The Nando’s spokesman said: “It’s a chicken pitta like you’ve never seen it before. Our new Fino Pitta is a toasted pitta which meets two flame-grilled peri-peri chicken thighs, grilled halloumi cheese, caramelised red onion relish and wild garlic aioli mayonnaise, topped with lettuce.”

The items are only on the menu for autumn, so they will not be around for long, including a new sauce - Vusa Perinaise which combines the fieriness of peri Vusa with the creaminess of perinaise.