Nando's is giving away FREE chicken to all A-level students

Restaurant chain Nando's is giving away free chicken to A-level students across the East Midlands this week.

To claim your free chicken, simply turn up to any Nando's restaurant with your A-level results papers and a form of ID on the day.

You'll need to then show this to staff to claim your free food and spend over £7.

A spokesman said: "Whether you're celebrating or commiserating, we're here to help with a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter on us.

All you need to do is visit us and show your results (don't worry, we won't tell anyone!), and remember to bring your ID."

The offer is only one for one day - August 17.

