Mystery over young woman found with a head injury at Derbyshire theme park

Police are investigating after a young woman was found with a head injury at a popular Derbyshire theme park.

The incident took place yesterday (Sunday, June 25) at around 3.30pm in Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

A police forensics unit attended the scene and the woman was taken by land ambulance to the Royal Derby Hospital.

Police say it is unclear at this stage how the woman came about her injuries and are appealing to the public for information.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Gulliver’s Kingdom at about 3.30pm after a 19-year-old woman was found in the car park area with an injury to her head.

“She was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken by ambulance to Royal Derby Hospital for a check-up and further treatment.

“It is not clear at this stage how the woman came about her injuries and our officers are investigating the circumstances to establish whether or not any offences have been committed.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 619 of June 25.