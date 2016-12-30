Music festival Buxton Rocks set to return

Music festival Buxton Rocks is returning in 2017.

Organisers have confirmed the event will be held at the Pavilion Gardens on Saturday March 11.

Blood Stock headliners Tragedy, an American all-metal/glam rock tribute to The Bee Gees, will top the line-up as part of their UK tour.

Other confirmed acts include Kiss GB, Glam 45, Small Weller, Fallen and Hey Pixies, alongside local bands The Indieannas and Frank.

Advance tickets, priced £12 (£15 on the day), are on sale now in Buxton at The Tradesman’s Entrance, Musik & More and Buxton Tourist Information Office, or online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Stockport/Buxton-Octagon-Pavilion-Gardens-/Buxton-Rocks/12879736.