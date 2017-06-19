Mountain teams rescue pensioner who collapsed in scorching heat

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team came to the aid of an elderly man who collapsed while out walking in scorching temperatures.

Fifteen team members were called at 2.10pm on Saturday, June 17 to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service after the man collapsed while walking near to Deep Dale, Topley Pike.

A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said: “The gentleman was on a walking holiday with his wife when the incident occurred, probably induced by the extreme temperature on the hottest day of the year so far.

“The casualty was swiftly loaded on to a stretcher and then carried up the dale to Burrs Farm where the ambulance was waiting to convey him to a Macclesfield hospital.”

The following day, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called at 1.45pm to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service after a paraglider crash landing on High Wheeldon near to Earl Sterndale.

A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said: “A 46 year-old man, from Etwall, Derby, had sustained a lower leg injury on landing and was now in considerable pain. Ambulance staff were first on scene to provide pain relief and splint the injured leg.

“After being carefully loaded onto a rescue stretcher the casualty was lowered down a steep slope and carried over adjacent fields to where the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air-ambulance had been able to land. Following transfer to the helicopter the casualty was flown to Derby Royal Hospital for treatment.”