Mountain rescuers called to help fallen walker on Mam Tor

Members of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to help a walker who slipped and broke their leg on Friday evening.

The team were called at 6pm after a report to East Midlands Ambulance Service of an accident on the south east ridge of Mam Tor, near to Blue John Mine.

A 37-year-old woman from the Isle of Man, on holiday in the Peak District, had slipped whilst descending the popular route off the Mam Tor summit and suffered a probable fracture of the lower leg.

She was stretchered to a waiting ambulance by members of the Buxton tema, assisted by the Edale Mountain Rescue Team before being taken to hospital in Sheffield for treatment.