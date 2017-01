Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue Teams rescued a 71-year-old Chesterfeld man after he fell by a river and sustained head and back injuries.

The teams arrived at the scene in Chee Dale yesterday (Monday, January 2) at 10.48am after the pensioner slipped and fell by the river.

They worked with Derbyshire Air Ambulance to stabilise him before he was flown to the Major Trauma Centre in Sheffield.