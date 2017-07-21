Mountain Rescue Team rescues fallen climber near Buxton

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team pulled a climber to safety after they fell at Water-cum-Jolly.

Firefighters and East Midlands Ambulance were also at the scene on Wednesday, July 19 at about 2.15pm.

The male rock climber, from Loughborough, was found sitting at the base of Moat Buttress in considerable pain.

He informed team medics that he had been at the top of a climb, called Moat Race, and was about to place his final piece of protection when he suddenly experienced excruciating pain in his lower back.

Not wanting to risk falling, he had pushed through the pain to place his final runner, thus allowing his climbing partner to safely lower him to the ground.

The casualty was examined by team medics who came to the working diagnosis that he was suffering from a severe muscular spasm in the lumber region of his back. He was given pain relief and placed into a vacuum back splint.

A spokesman for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said, “This was a slick operation and a good example of team work and inter agency working.

“It wouldn’t have worked half as well if it wasn’t for the time the team spends training and exercising with the fire and ambulance services.”