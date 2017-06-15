Mountain rescue team come to aid of fallen rock climber

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team came to the aid of a fallen rock climber last night.

The team were called at 8pm on Wednesday to assist North West Ambulance Service dealing with a fallen rock climber at Windgather Rocks near Kettleshulme. At the time Kinder M.R.T was training at a base in Hayfield and also dispatched nine members and equipment to assist. However, on arrival of Buxton’s first members, it became apparent that only limited man-power would be required and Kinder M.R.T was stood down.

A spokesman for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: “The rescue team found North West Ambulance Service already treating the 24 year-old lady from Sussex for back and shoulder injuries following a fall of about three metres.

“The casualty is believed to have been leading a route known as The Rib, Vs 5a, when she fell from the first block on the undercut. After treatment the lady was placed on a stretcher for the short carry down to the road where the ambulance was waiting. The casualty was then transported to a specialist trauma hospital in Manchester.”