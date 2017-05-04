Motorist drove under the influence of alcohol after bust-up

A motorist was caught drink-driving after she had driven to the home of her partner’s grandmother following a row.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court head on Tuesday, May 2, how Stacey Walker, 29, of Kestrel Road, Grassmoor, had been drinking Strongbow cider and was found at her partner’s grandmother’s address and was registered as being over the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “Police suspected the defendant had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

“An area search was conducted and she was found outside the property to her partner’s grandmother.”

Mr Matkin explained that police had previously attended an incident involving the defendant and her partner before he had gone to his grandmother’s property where she was later found.

Walker had consumed Strongbow cider, according to Mr Matkin, but felt she would have been okay to drive to the home of her partner’s grandmother.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “It was an emotional evening. She was involved in an argument with her partner and thankfully they are back together.

“They had an argument about 8pm and the partner left to speak to his grandmother.

“She decided she wanted to speak to him and made a decision to drive and see him and she thought she would have been okay to drive.”

Walker pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on April 14.

She registered 50microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Magistrates fined Walker £195 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 14 months but if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the ban could be reduced by 15 weeks.