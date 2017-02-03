Motorbike ace Guy Martin proves wheely popular at Buxton club

Racing legend and TV personality Guy Martin made a guest appearance at a packed Hoffman Bar in Harpur Hill after accepting an invitation from Buxton Motorbike Club.

Guy chose to keep his visit low-key and was interviewed by the club chairman and founder member, Frank Hambleton, with questions that had both Guy and the club in raptures of laughter.

He also answered questions from members, posed for photographs and signed autographs.

Frank said: “Guy insisted on no publicity prior to his visit, and did not ask for a fee or expenses, otherwise we could have filled the Pavilion Gardens so big is Guy’s fan base, both with bikers and his TV fans.”

Guy is the latest in a series of special guests to appear at the club.

He was presented on the night with a set of Snap-On steak knives and a Buxton Motorbike Club mug and pen.

At its next meeting on Thursday February 23, from 7.30pm, Buxton Motorbike Club will welcome Moto GP commentator Julian Ryder, who will be giving the inside story on last year’s epic Moto GP battles and information about the racing to come in 2017.

On this occasion, the club will be supporting Riders For Health, a charity close to Julian’s heart.

It will take place at Buxton Rugby Club, Sunnyfields, Harpur Hill, Buxton, which will be the venue for all future club meetings.