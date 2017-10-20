More patrols as police crack-down on anti-social behaviour in High Peak

Residents in the High Peak are starting to feel alarmed by the anti-social behaviour of youngsters in the High peak say Police

In a bid to target complaints of large groups of young people shouting, swearing and throwing items in the Buxton, New Mills and Glossop areas officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams are carrying out more patrols.

They will advising youngsters about their behaviour and encouraging parents to help by checking their child’s plans.

PCSO Lee Baker said: “Over the past few weeks we have had a number of reports about large groups of youngsters gathering in the streets or in local parks, shouting, swearing, throwing things and alarming other members of the public in Buxton, New Mills and Glossop.

“Officers are patrolling these areas, but we would also urge parents to check what their child or teenager is doing when they are out during the evenings and at weekends, where they will be, how they will get home and to talk to them about what others may consider anti-social behaviour.”

Officers will also be visiting schools in the High Peak to talk to students about what is considered anti-social behaviour, reminding them of their responsibilities to other members of the community and offering advice about staying safe when out and about.

They are also working alongside High Peak Borough Council to consider other ways to reduce the anti-social behaviour of those found to be persistently causing issues.

PCSO Baker added: “By finding out about their plans parents will not only help us to reduce reports of nuisance, but also potentially could reduce the risk of their youngster getting involved in crime, or also becoming a victim and suffering harm should they find themselves out and alone very late in the evening.”