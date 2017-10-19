Model trains stolen from New Mills

Hornby trains have been stolen during a burglary in New Mills and Derbyshire Police has now issued photos of the model sets.

Officers issued an appeal for information earlier this month, but hope that the photos may help trace them.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The items, which includes a number of trains, coaches and wagons, made by Hornby, were taken sometime between Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 from a property on Heather Falls.

“If you have been offered these items for sale, or have any information which might help our inquiry, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Jay Taylor, quoting reference 17*421573, or click here to send him a message on the Derbsyhire Police website.