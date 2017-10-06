Model railway trains stolen during a burglary in New Mills

Police are appealing for information after a number of model railway trains, coaches and wagons were stolen from the garage of a home in New Mills.

The items, made by Hornby, were taken alongside a power drill, sometime between 2pm on Saturday, September 30 and 11.15 am on Sunday, October 1 from the property on Heather Falls.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, or may have any information about the items which were stolen. Can you help?

Anyone with information should call PC Jay Taylor on 101, quoting reference 17*421573, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the Derbyshire police website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.