Military Tattoo returns Buxton for eighth year

The Buxton Military Tattoo will be marching into the Devonshire Dome next month, with two shows expected to provide ‘great entertainment’.

Back for its eighth year on Saturday July 1, the performances will be raising much-needed funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Event manager Chris Thornton said: “Take an iconic Derbyshire landmark, add world class musicians and a military spectacle rarely seen outside of London or Edinburgh and you have the Buxton Military Tattoo.”

Headlining the 2017 Tattoo is The Band and Bugles of The Rifles, presenting a varied programme of music.

Brass Band lovers will enjoy The Band of The Royal Corps of Signals, one of the Army’s dedicated brass bands.

The Band of the Royal Logistic Corps will join the Band of The Army Medical Services in a marching display.

The Waterloo Pipes and Drums will provide the stir of the bagpipes and also a Highland Dancing display.

Chris said: “The Military Wives Choir from Chilwell are joining the Tattoo for the first time, and much-loved favourites the Drill Display Team and RAF Air Cadets are returning with an exciting new display.

“The 2517 (Buxton) Sqn RAF Air Cadets and Derbyshire Army Cadet Force Band will also add to the entertainment.”

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the Army’s national charity and supports soldiers and veterans from the British Army, and their immediate families.

The July 1 performances will take place at 2pm and 7pm, with doors opening one hour beforehand.

Matinee tickets are £19 for adults and £14 for under-16s, while tickets for the evening show are £20 and £17 respectively. They are available on 01298 25568 or at www.buxtontattoo.org.uk.