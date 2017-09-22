Milestone trip for Buxton cancer survivor

It was a milestone moment when a 70-year-old cancer survivor finished the final leg of a six-year journey across the Pyrenees.

Jonathan Davey, from Curzon Road Buxton, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009 after hearing his cousin had it and says the early diagnosis saved his life.

For the past six summers, he and his brother, Dominic, have been flying out and walking sections of the mountain range straddling France and Spain, finishing his trip earlier this month with his children.

Jonathan said: “I’m so lucky to be alive and being 70 it is a milestone which I may never do again so it is all the more significant. Since my diagnosis I am much more grateful.”

He said the trip was tough and he walked an incline higher than Mount Everest in six days but it was worth it despite the blisters and sore knees.

For the final leg of his trip, he was fundraising for Blythe House Hospice where he attends the Prostate Support Group. He raised £450 for the group, which meets on the last Tuesday of the month.

Jonathan said: “Thank you to everyone who supported me it really means a lot. I think my wife is very pleased I have finished the trip as we can now go on holiday together.”

He added: “Getting a check can save your life don’t put it off.”

To support Jonathan visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathan-davey2