Memorial service to honour former High Peak mayor and councillor

A memorial service is to be held in Buxton to honour the life of a former High Peak mayor and councillor.

Jane McGrother was a life-long Labour party member, representing both High Peak borough and Derbyshire county councils, and was also actively involved in Buxton in Bloom and the Friends of Oignies Twinning Association.

The 77-year-old - whose death last month was described as ‘a loss for the whole community’ - will be remembered during a service at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on bank holiday Monday May 1, at 2pm.

An open invitation has been extended to anyone wishing to pay their respects.

Jane, of Burlington Road, was elected as a borough councillor in 1995, representing the Buxton Central ward until 2007. She was involved with many council committees, including corporate select, regulatory, environment select, licensing and the local plan.

She served as High Peak mayor between 2000 and 2001, and previously as deputy mayor. She also sat on the county council between 1997 and 2001.

Friend and colleague, councillor Fiona Sloman, said: “She was a real inspiration and a stalwart to the Labour party, and being a fantastic gardener she was the driving force behind Buxton in Bloom so her legacy will live on as the competition continues.”