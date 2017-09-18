Meet Blackadder’s Sir Tony Robinson in Buxton

Britain’s favourite time-traveller Sir Tony Robinson has just finished filming in Buxton for a new TV show.

One of the brains behind the hit classic Blackadder has spent four days visiting the restaurants around George Street near the Opera House and The Crescent for the Peak District episode of Channel 4’s, Britain’s Ancient Tracks.

The front man of Time Team - which turned archaeology into prime-time viewing - was full of praise for the recently re-opened Buxton Museum for its long history of keeping local finds out of the clutches of big museums.

Tony said: “That’s very much like Time Team, we did the same thing.

“If we found anything of interest we always worked with the local museum and tried to ensure that it always stayed in the context of the local area rather than go to a big museum.”

History has been kind to Tony who got his acting debut as the Artful Dodger in Oliver! and then delighted audiences as bumbling Baldrick faithfully serving Blackadder from the Wars of the Roses, he fronted a documentary on the war of the Somme trenches and has dug up the past in people’s back gardens with Time Team or emptied sewers in The Worst Jobs in History.

He has been a kind of British Everyman, representing the ordinary folk who don’t often feature in the pages of the past.

His CV looks like it was scripted, but as the title of his autobiography No Cunning Plan suggests, the whole thing was a series of accidents like those which befall Baldrick, whose catch-phrase it borrows.

“You look at these things with the benefit of hindsight,” said Tony, who added that the huge success of Blackadder was far from certain.

He said: “At the time it was just a pilot, and not even a very good one.

“You look at my TV career and it seems to be run through with history and people’s history. How much of that was coincidence I really don’t know. As a freelance you do what’s out there.”

Britain’s Ancient Tracks follows the routes which shaped the Peak District before its history could be written but which still have a story to tell – just like Tony, who will be speaking at the Buxton International Festival’s Book Weekend on November 24 about No Cunning Plan and the career which led him to being knighted at Buckingham Palace.

Baldrick, though, wouldn’t have been impressed.

Sir Tony added: “He probably wouldn’t have noticed, he’d have been too busy chopping turnips.”

•The Book Weekend, which runs from November 24 to 26, includes talks by the BBC’s Jeremy Vine, Lib Dem Leader Sir Vince Cable and The Archers’ Timothy Bentinck. To book tickets, visit www.buxtonfestival.co.uk/whats-on/books