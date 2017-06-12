Mayor presents pupils with prizes for good handwriting

Pupils from Fairfield Endowed Junior School were presented with prizes for handwriting by the mayor of Buxton.

The children were required to copy out a poem in their best handwriting for the competition run by the Rotary Club of Buxton.

Their work was exhibited at the Rotary Summer Fair and Charity Bazaar held in Pavilion Gardens’ marquee.

Danielle Mellor from the school said: “We felt very honoured to have the mayor join us for the occasion and he really enjoyed being our special guest at the assembly.”