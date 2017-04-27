Masked armed thug struck elderly man

A thug wearing a child’s mask attacked an elderly man in his home with what appeared to be a gun.

Derby Crown Court heard on April 12 how Robert Taylor, 40, of Pease Hill, Alfreton, repeatedly hit his victim over the head with a weapon in a hallway with his wife present but the victim fought back and ripped his mask off.

Taylor fled empty-handed, according to the court, but police took a DNA sample from the mask and made a match to him.

The defendant was found guilty by a trial jury of attempted robbery and possessing an imitation firearm and was sentenced to seven years in prison after the attack on December 30, 2015.

Detective Constable Russ Garner said: “It was cowardly and brutal. The man was repeatedly hit with what was thought to be a gun and he received nasty facial injuries in the process.

“It was terrible for them. I believe he entered that house to get money. He got away with none but caused significant injuries to the man. I think he used knowledge he had that there could have been money or items of value in the home. The victims were shaken by it but have managed to get on with their lives.

“As far as I’m aware, this is the most serious crime he has committed. He deliberately hid his face with what I would describe as a child-like mask.”

Det Con Garner said the sentence sends out a clear message that police will thoroughly investigate crimes and make sure that justice is done for the victims and the perpetrators will be punished.