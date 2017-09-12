Martial arts group supports High Peak hospice

Practitioners of an Eastern art form have channelled their energy into raise a large sum of money for a High Peak cause.

A tai chi group which runs out of Spring Bank Arts Centre, in New Mills, has raised £1,437 so far this year by donating proceeds from their weekly classes, run by Colin Hughes, to Blythe House Hospice.

Colin said: “All proceeds from our weekly classes are donated to charity. We support Blythe House Hospice in recognition of the invaluable care and vital help they provide in the local area.”

For further information about tai chi and related classes at Spring Bank Arts, email colin.hughes.highpeak@gmail.com