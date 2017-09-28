Man who unleashed a sustained attack on his partner gets a community order

A man who pushed, punched and bit his partner before throwing a rock at him after they had a row has been given a 12 month-community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 27, how Scott Brazier, 47, of Hazelby Road, Creswell, attacked his partner after he had spent the day with a friend and he had been drinking.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing the couple lived with Brazier’s father and the complainant said the relationship had been rocky.

Mrs Haslam added the complainant had been with a friend and they had been to an auction at a pub and he returned but when he received a text from the friend an argument ensued.

Brazier became jealous, according to Mrs Haslam, and withheld car keys and his mobile and as the victim got out of bed he was stopped and pushed.

Mrs Haslam said the defendant grabbed the complainant by the throat, pinned him down and punched him. As the complainant pushed back he was pinned down and grabbed by the throat again and punched, and his forearm was bitten. The complainant was pushed into the bathroom, according to Mrs Haslam, and the victim’s mobile was grabbed before the complainant fled and had a rock thrown at him.

Brazier told police he had asked the victim to move the cats out of their bedroom and he claimed the victim had “mouthed off” and he had been pushed and struck and he had retaliated.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault be beating after the incident on September 4.

Defence solicitor Fiona Davison said Brazier is deeply upset the relationship has ended in this way.

She explained call centre worker Brazier also had financial concerns.

Brazier was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity.

He was fined £141 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

He was also given a restraining order to last until March 26, 2019.