Man who repeatedly attacked same woman gets a restraining order

A man with a history of attacking the same woman has appeared in court for giving her a black eye.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Wednesday, January 25, how Hubert Wojcik, 28, of High Street, Clay Cross, assaulted the woman.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the defendant has a caution for common assault in 2014 in Ireland on the same victim and a conviction in Poland relating to the same victim.

Mrs Haslam added the complainant does not support the prosecution despite having suffered a black eye.

Wojcik pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating from October 3 and 4, 2016, at Alfreton.

Magistrates subsequently sentenced Wojcik to a community order lasting until July, 2018, with rehabilitation and 80 hours of unpaid work with a restraining order until July 24, 2018.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.