Man who lived in Derbyshire cave was found hanging in Nottingham prison, inquest hears

A Derbyshire man who lived in a cave died in hospital after he was found hanging in his cell at Nottingham prison, an inquest heard.

Andrew Brown, 42, whose address was The Cave on Chatsworth Road, Baslow, passed away at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on September 17.

Five days before, he was found hanging in his single cell on D wing at HMP Nottingham.

Nottingham coroners' court heard Mr Brown had an hypoxic brain injury, which is caused by lack of oxygen.

Coroner Ivan Cartwright opened and adjourned the inquest yesterday.

Mr Brown - whose death was revealed during a Derby Crown Court hearing earlier this month - is one of five men to die at HMP Nottingham in the space of a month.

On Tuesday, the Derbyshire Times reported the death of Chesterfield man Marc Maltby, 23, who was found dead in in the prison last Thursday.

Mr Maltby's inquest is yet to open.

