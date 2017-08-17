Man who breached restraining order by texting ex faces court sentence

A man who harassed his ex-partner is awaiting a court sentence after he has repeatedly breached his restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 16, how Richard Mays, 37, sent texts to his ex at South Normanton.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “The complainant was in a relationship with the defendant for about 18 months before leaving.

“Following that there was an offence of harassment that led to the imposition of a restraining order on September 10, 2014, not to contact the complainant.”

Mrs Price revealed Mays breached the order between May 24 and July 3 by sending texts enquiring about a contact number of a mutual friend who is seriously ill and a further message was about his ex’s mobile phone bill which had been sent to his home.

The court heard the messages were sent to the complainant’s new partner’s mobile phone.

During a police interview, Mays told officers he had sent four messages.

The defendant, who has previously breached the restraining order, admitted breaching the order by contacting his ex indirectly during May 24 and July 3 by sending text messages.

His former partner revealed in a victim statement: “I want Richard to leave me alone and allow me to get on with my life which I feel Richard won’t let me do.

“Richard keeps breaching the restraining order and I believe he will continue to do so and I don’t want to go through what I did last time because I am of ill health and feel this will make my health worse.

“I want the courts to look at this case because I feel Richard pushes boundaries.”

Defence solicitor James Riley said there were two texts enquiring about a mutual friend dying of cancer and the second was because the defendant had received contact relating bills and bailiffs.

Mays, of Beckenham Road, Nottingham, also thought the restraining order had come to an end, according to Mr Riley, and he was co-operative with the police.

Mr Riley added: “It’s not a case of unrequited love or an attempt to re-kindle the relationship.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until August 23 to consider a probation report before sentencing.