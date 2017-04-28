Man was attacked in Buxton street

Officers investigating a serious assault in Buxton are appealing for information.

Just after 8pm on Wednesday, April 26, a man was attacked in the area of South Street and Buxton Market Place. He later attended hospital for treatment.

The offenders are believed to have left the area in a car along High Street and Bath Road.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Buxton CID on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000174067, or by sending them a message online using the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

You can also report a crime anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.