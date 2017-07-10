Man stole bag from car in Buxton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a thief broke into a car in Buxton and stole a bag.

Sometime between 6.50pm and 7.10pm on Friday, July 7 a white male, believed to be around 40-years-old, broke into a car on Park Road and stole a bag.

The man, who was dressed in black and carrying a large blue holdall, was chased through Pavilion Gardens, along Broadwalk, onto Hartington Road and then lost in the direction of Bath Road.

Derbyshire Police are are keen to hear from any witnesses and in particular from local residents along the route with external CCTV cameras that may have captured footage during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC 3256 Clarke on 101, quoting reference 17000288799.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us; or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.