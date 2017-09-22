Man pushed, punched and threw a rock at his partner after a row

A man pushed, punched and bit his civil partner before throwing a rock at him after they had a row.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, September 21, how Scott Brazier, 46, of Hazelby Road, Creswell, attacked his partner after he had spent the day with a female friend and he had been drinking.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The couple lived with Brazier’s father and the complainant said the relationship had been rocky and the defendant was controlling and tended to isolate him from friends and family.”

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant had been with a female friend from next door and they had been to an auction at a pub and he returned home to the defendant but when he received a text from the friend an argument ensued.

Brazier became jealous and accusatory, according to Mrs Haslam, and he withheld car keys and his mobile phone and as the victim got out of bed he was stopped by Brazier who pushed him.

Mrs Haslam said the defendant grabbed the complainant by the throat and pinned him down and punched him and as the complainant pushed back he was pinned down and grabbed by the throat again and punched and his left forearm was bitten.

The complainant was pushed into the bathroom, according to Mrs Haslam, and the victim’s mobile phone was grabbed before the complainant fled and had rocks thrown at him.

Brazier told police he had asked the victim to move the cats out of their bedroom and he claimed the victim had “mouthed off” and there was a row and he had been pushed and he had retaliated.

He added he had tried to get the phone but was pushed into a door by the complainant and he retaliated and Brazier claimed he had been struck.

The defendant accepted to police that he had thrown a rock.

Brazier pleaded guilty to committing assault be beating after the incident on September 4.

Defence solicitor Fiona Davison said that Brazier’s father said both his son and the complainant had been pushing each other and a neighbour said she had heard them both shouting.

Ms Davison added: “Mr Brazier is deeply upset that the relationship has ended in this way.”

She also explained call centre worker Brazier had had financial concerns about her partner going out drinking because the defendant has been off work due to sickness.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on September 27.