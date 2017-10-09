Man lost in bad weather conditions found by mountain rescue

Four mountain rescue teams were called to find a man who had trouble navigating the last stage of his hike.

Mountain rescue teams from Buxton, Kinder, Glossop and Edale and four search and rescue dogs looked for the man in the poor weather conditions with little information about his whereabouts.

The hiker left Edale at 9,30am on Saturday, October 7 for a days walk but requested help navigating the final stage of his walk.

The rescue teams were called out at 8pm the same day, and deployed members up Jacob’s Ladder, Crowden Brook, Grindsbrook and Golden Clough.

More information was later received which indicated the man was on the first day of the 250 mile Pennine Way footpath and was believed to be somewhere on the northern side of Bleaklow approaching Crowden.

The hiker was found at 10,15pm in Torside.

Following a brief examination the man was guided off the hill and down to his B & B for the night.