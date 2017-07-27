Man jailed for kicking car after he was accused of being a noisy biker

A man kicked his neighbour’s car four or five times after she had complained that he had been riding a motorcycle up and down the street in the early hours of the morning.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, July 25, how Thomas Brown, 20, of Mansfield Road, Alfreton, damaged the Vauxhall Insignia on July 9.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said: “The complainant is a neighbour of the defendant’s and she confronted the defendant because she said he was riding a motorbike up and down the street at 3am during most mornings.”

Ms Snodin added that Brown repeatedly swore at the complainant before running past her and kicking the vehicle outside her address four or five times.

Brown, who is currently serving a custodial sentence for dangerous driving, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Asif Munir said Brown claims he had been at the front of the house when the complainant came across and he claimed she had been drinking and she accused him or riding his bike at night time.

Mr Munir added that Brown denied riding a motorcycle at night time and he told the complainant to go away but Brown claims she pushed his father’s off-road motorcycle damaging the wing mirror, fuel tank and faring.

Magistrates sentenced Brown to four weeks of custody to be served consecutively to his existing 46 week custodial sentence.

Brown was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.