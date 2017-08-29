Man is found by police asleep in his car with crack cocaine

A drug-user was found sleeping in his car with crack cocaine.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Tuesday, August 22, how Scott Simons, 39, of High Street, Swanwick, was discovered by police asleep in a vehicle in Alfreton and they found he had 0.19grammes of crack cocaine. Simons admitted the cocaine was for personal use and he pleaded guilty to possessing the drug after the incident on August 8.

He said he had been suffering after a relationship break-up and he had been sleeping in his car because he had been living with his mother but did not want to trouble her. Magistrates fined Simons £40 and he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.