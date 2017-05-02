Man hospitalised after being bitten by dog in Bakewell

Police are appealing for information after a man was bitten by a dog at Bakewell park.

The man had been watching a children's football match at the time of the incident, which happened at around 11.15am on Sunday, April 23

The man suffered injuries to his hand which he has received treatment for at hospital.

The breed of the dog is not known but the animal is described as 'small and brown'.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference number 17*168392, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.