Man found with stab wound to chest in Hope flat

A suspect has been charged after a man suffered injuries at a property in Hope.

Police and paramedics were called to a flat in Castleton Road late on Monday night after receiving reports that a 54-year-old man had been assaulted.

He was found with minor injuries including a stab wound to his chest, which was treated at the scene. He was not taken to hospital.

Louis Joseph Harding, 21, of Castleton Road, Hope, was arrested and has now been charged with wounding and making threats to kill.

He appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody.