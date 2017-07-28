Search

Man arrested after Whaley Bridge explosion released pending further investigation

Police attended the incident in Whaley Bridge on Tuesday night.
Police attended the incident in Whaley Bridge on Tuesday night.
0
Have your say

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion to endanger life in Whaley Bridge has been released pending further investigation.

As reported yesterday, police, firefighters and a bomb disposal team attended a house on Elnor Lane on Tuesday night after receiving reports of an explosion.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said this morning: "The arrested man has now been released pending further investigation."