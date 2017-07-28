Man arrested after Whaley Bridge explosion released pending further investigation

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion to endanger life in Whaley Bridge has been released pending further investigation.
As reported yesterday, police, firefighters and a bomb disposal team attended a house on Elnor Lane on Tuesday night after receiving reports of an explosion.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said this morning: "The arrested man has now been released pending further investigation."
